(Nebraska City) – Southeast Nebraska officials are preparing for the next round of coronavirus vaccine immunizations.
Members of the Nebraska City Board of Health received a progress report on the vaccine distribution at its regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Dr. Dan Defreece is president of CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City. Defreece says the hospital, along with officials with the Southeast District Health Department and other public health agencies are working to immunize individuals falling under phase 1A -- including health care workers, plus workers and residents at long-term care facilities. Defreece says the first round of second doses are expected to be administered beginning next Monday. In addition, Defreece says the hospital is developing the process for vaccinating individuals included under phase 1B, which encompasses law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel plus individuals 75 and over.
“There appears to be a very good vaccine supply for us,” said Defreece. “So, the vaccine will be available to those who want it. We just have to work through this in a very orderly and patient process. It has to be scheduled appropriately, and the vaccine has to be handled appropriately. It kind of pickles us, if you will, with some of these vaccines, and now they are given.”
Grant Brueggeman, executive director of the Southeast District Health Department, says individuals falling under phase 1B will be informed as to when they will be vaccinated.
“Our plan is when we make that transition to that 1B, we will send out communications as to where the district is at,” said Brueggeman, “and help work with those clinics and hospitals to contact the individuals, and set up the plan. But, there will be a formal communication from us when we get to that point.”
From the operations standpoint, Defreece says the hospital’s computer systems and staff, among other things, must be retooled to handle increasing numbers of individuals vaccinated under phase 1B.
“We will get people vaccinated between us and the health department,” said Defreece. “It’s just going to take time to work through this. It’s not as simple as it seems. You don’t just walk in and get a shot in your arm, then walk out and say, ‘I’m vaccinated.’ It’s not that simple.”
Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette pledged the city’s assistance in getting the word out on vaccine availability—especially for those in the 75-or-over age range.
“There’s certain closed populations where you know how to get a hold of them, you know how to get a response from them,” said Bequette. “What their desire for a vaccine, or not. But, you go into the more open population, and just getting a hold of them, and making sure they make an informed decision, and making sure they get vaccinated at the right time.”
Officials estimate the number of non-assisted living residents 75 or over in Otoe County, alone at up to 1,300.