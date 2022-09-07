(Nebraska City) -- One of the mainstays of Nebraska City government has stepped down after more than three decades of service.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Nebraska City City Council recognized retired Parks and Recreation Director Scooter Edmisten, who retired Friday following 33 years in the position. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" Wednesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Edmisten made his mark on the city's parks and recreation programs.
"He was involved in revitalizing all the ballfields, redoing all the tennis courts when we put in the new pool," said Bequette, "expanding the parks, keeping them clean, putting in new playground equipment, putting in new shelters."
Bequette says Edmisten was also heavily involved in the construction of Steinhart Park's new aquatic center, which opened in 2016. Nebraska City voters approved a half-cent sales tax in November, 2014 to fund the new facility's construction.
"That was a lot of meetings for him," he said, "a lot of discussions through our SPLASH committee-the citizens that brought that back for a separate ballot measure. The first ballot measure failed when it was coupled with a couple other things. They split it out, and it came back as just a separate ballot measure for just the aquatic park. Then, the Nebraska City Recreation Agency worked to build the pool and the new tennis courts right next to it. (He was) very instrumental in working with the SPLASH committee in getting that through, and everything that it takes to try and get those funds."
Nick Schmitz was recently hired to succeed Edmisten as parks and rec director. Bequette says Schmitz brings new energy and extensive sports knowledge to the position.
"He brings a lot of sports background," said Bequette. "He's been in business for himself, as I understand. He knows Nebraska City well, and he's energetic, ready to go, and I hope he's soaked up as much as he could from Scooter. Of course, Scooter will only be a phone call away, hopefully."
Edmisten serves as grand marshal of the 2022 Nebraska City Applejack Parade September 17 at 1 p.m.
In other business, the commissioners allocated $17,400 in Growth Funds to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation for renovation of the Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices at 806 1st Avenue. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: