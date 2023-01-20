(Nebraska City) -- After months of planning, Nebraska City officials have taken the initial step towards a new housing development project.
Recently, the Nebraska City City Council approved phase one of the city's residential development master plan. The plan entails placing 79 parcels of land for individual or residential housing, 48 lots for multifamily units, and 24 spaces for duplexes at a location near the old Grundman Airport and CHI St. Mary's Hospital. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the project is designed to address a shortage in workplace housing in the community.
"When we have the American Recovery Plan Act funds," said Bequette, "we can invest in housing with that. So, the city decided to put a little over a half million dollars on that. We bought land--this land is up by our new hospital--what used to be the airport area. So, it's the hill just west of Walmart, or on the west side of Highway 75 or 11th Street as you come into town. So, we purchased that. Then, we had the initial design plat by JEO Engineering. They platted in out, and we had the plan that came back from the council to move ahead with that."
Last year, the council approved allocating $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for purchasing 27 acres of land for the project. Bequette says the project also includes street and water infrastructure work.
"In that design, we also laid the water pipe to connect part of the residential area with our second water line that goes to our hospital, so we have that on our redundant loop," he said, "so we can help them from either side. So, we want to do that, also."
Bequette says the development's exact cost--and reminding funding sources--are still in question.
"Once we have the true platting and zoning," said Bequette, "the intent is to put it out there to see if developers are interested in purchasing so many lots, and things like that. We are continuing to work with our utilities to figure out if there's a way that the city can still participate with kind of helping with some of the upfront development costs, where the developer would previously do how much the city can lean forward and get some of that done, or assist in that or at least offset some of the costs until later in the project."
Bequette made his comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.