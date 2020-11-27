(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is gearing up for the holiday season with great activities although things will look differently this year.
In 2020 many annual traditions have been canceled or replaced with new exciting ways to celebrate a holiday or anniversary. In Nebraska City the annual Trolley Tour of Lights has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the trolley if we did the social distancing we could take about three people at a time, so no trolley this year. Instead we still wanted to give people that sense of ``let's do something together for the community,” Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce said.
This year Nebraska City will have a Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest. Residents and businesses who wish to participate are asked to email their name and address to tpartsch@nebraskacity.com by Monday, November 30. A panel of judges will select the winning displays sometime during the week of December 7. Awards will be given for the Best Overall, Most Creative, and Best Commercial. The Clark Griswold Award will also be handed out; it references the 1989 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie.
“We are going to put the map out on our Facebook page and on our website for people to download. They can then go around on their own and listen to fun Christmas music, bring a thermos of hot choco and drive around town and look at the lights,” Partsch said. “We just thought it would be something fun to do, people want that sense of normalcy of something they can do that they normally do.”
The Nebraska City Tourism and Promotions Committee met to also discuss typical holiday holiday events.
“We are having a tree lighting ceremony this Saturday at five o'clock. Santa is going to come on a float and we have a custom made mailbox that will sit on the edge of that rather than kids sitting on his lap they can put a letter in the mailbox,” Partsch said. “They can see Santa, come to a tree lighting where we have ornaments to give away. Overall we are still trying to do some of those same traditional holiday things, just a little different.”
Partsch also explained how important it is to have events such as these in order to help local business in Nebraska City.
“This year especially, we are always promoting shop local because this is the backbone of our economy. Nebraska City does a lot with tourism but when the tourists come to town they also need a place to shop and our locals need local places to shop. It’s amazing what you can find that you think you can’t find locally if you just look for it,” Partsch said.
To hear the full interview with Tammy Partsch click below.