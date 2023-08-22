(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City joins two other KMAland communities on a mission to improve housing in the region.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved a grant agreement for the use of more than $81,000 in Growth Funds for the Southeast Rural Workforce Housing Grant Consortium. Nebraska City, Falls City and Henderson seek grant funds through the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says all three communities are working together to improve workforce housing in the region.
"Each of us will bring in $250,000 in matching funds," said Bequette, "as well as the Southeast Nebraska Housing Authority. They're bringing in a nonprofit that will actually be the administrative arm of this consortium. With all of us bringing in $250,000, and with economic development, there's $800,000 at first, up to a little over a million that will be added to the pot for each of those three communities to put forth projects to develop rural workforce housing."
Bequette says Nebraska City's project is the Kreifels Hills Subdivision, a 32-acre lot with 79 parcels for individual or residential housing. In a related note, the commissioners approved a task order totaling $6,500 allowing JEO Consultants to provide bidding and negotiations for the project, as well as advertising for bids for infrastructure work connected to the subdivision. Bequette says plans call for curb, gutter and grading work for phase one, extending Morgan Drive south towards CHI St. Mary's Hospital.
"We hope that we can get to Oak Drive, but we're hoping we can get to Grundman Boulevard," he said. "The estimated cost is a little over $2 million, and we've got a little over $2 million in the budget, so we'll have to see how those bids come back in. Hopefully in November, we'll be doing a bid opening, I think."
In other business, the council approved a Community Development Block Grant application for infrastructure work planned for the Kearney Hills Subdivision. With the city's match of more than $250,000, the grant of over $680,000 would allow for paving and storm sewer work from 5th Terrace to Oakview Drive.
"We'll take that road from gravel and dust to actually having a concrete road bed and storm sewer," said Bequette. "So, instead of just runoff, and having to maintain a gravel road and ditches, it would be just like our city streets, only brand new."
Bequette says some Kearney Hills residents spoke in favor of the project at a public hearing. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: