(Nebraska City) -- Despite some concerns from local residents, plans for a major workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City took another step forward Monday night.
By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance for the purchase of 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital for construction of up to 40 units to meet the community's housing needs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners approved the second reading despite questions raised by residents living along Morgan Drive, which flanks the property on the west and east sides.
"There's a lot of hesitancy," said Bequette, "some questions that needed to be answered, such as what kind of style of house. Under ARPA, you can only build up to $325,000, which is what the state considers workforce housing right now, and just some concerns about how we would control that. Of course, it would have to be a developer's covenance or design to make sure the proper house would go in that area. So, that's what most people are concerned about."
Bequette says some are questioning the city's involvement in spurring housing development in the community.
"It's a different world right now," he said, "where cities are getting involved with developing, because there's too much up front costs for developers these days. This is a measure to kind of do this and help spur development, when they'll come in an share some of the costs up front. Hopefully, that will work out to where we can sell those lots, and have the money to do something else with."
Funding from the city's American Recovery Plan Act dollars will cover the land purchase's costs totaling $460,000. Workforce housing was determined as the city's top need based on input received from five town hall meetings this past spring regarding the city's use of $1.2 million in ARPA dollars. Bequette says other COVID relief fund expenditures have yet to be determined.
"We spent about $30,000 of it when we bought software and things that the front office needed," said Bequette. "We have a list of items which is well over the $1.2 million. Of course, we're doing this with $460,000 on the purchase of the land. We're estimating a couple hundred thousand dollars on the design, and $100,000 to take the water line that services that area, and run and extend that line to the hospital, because that would then put the hospital on the loop where we had two mains to control the water. We don't want them on a single point or area there on that."
In other business, the council approved a lease agreement regarding the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building project. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: