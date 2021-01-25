(Nebraska City) -- From the nation's capital, a monument honoring the father of Arbor Day has a new home.
Recently, Nebraska City officials secured a bronze statue of J. Sterling Morton. Created by Rudulph Evans in 1937, the statue was installed in the U.S. Capitol's Visitors Center in Washington as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News lawmakers the Morton statue was one of two Nebraska monuments being replaced by other statues.
"Each state get two statues in the U.S. Capitol," said Bequette. "The (Nebraska) Legislature decided that the two that were there--J. Sterling Morton and William Jennings Bryan--that they would switch those out. So, statues were designed for Willa Cather and Standing Bear."
Bequette says it was only logical for Nebraska City to receive the Morton statue.
"The State Historical Society was put in charge of deciding where that statue would go, coming back," he said. "We put in a bid for it--Nebraska City being its home. So, we were able to get that."
The next step was to find a suitable location for the 2,000 pound statue. Bequette says the decision was to place it near one of the entrances at Morton James Public Library.
"We looked at a couple of different options on where it could go," said Bequette. "But, we decided it was best to put it inside, protect it over the weather. It's large brass, and it could have stood outside, but we'd prefer to have it inside in the Morton James Public Library, we think in the south entrance."
Bequette hopes placing the statue at the library will generate new interest in Morton.
"Hopefully, the statue being there, being historic, will maybe get some folks thinking about using some of the materials that's around them," he said, "once we get back to being able to have folks browse the book shelves in the library, to be able to come in and see the statue, peak their interest, and then do some research on the Morton family, and on Nebraska City, as well."
William Jennings Bryan's statue was relocated to Seward in 2019. The date of the Morton statue relocation to Nebraska City has not been announced.