(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are still keeping a sharp eye on local coronavirus cases, as the new school year approaches.
Members of the city's board of health met late Monday afternoon, prior to the regular Nebraska City City Council meeting. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the number of COVID-19 cases are still a concern in Otoe County.
"Things were at 42 cases here in Otoe County," said Bequette. "Right now, we're calling them active. Eighteen of them are current cases--the rest of them have recovered. I know Fremont County has been right in line with us. We were very flow at first, but we added quite a few cases over the last few weeks. We're keeping an eye on that."
During Monday's board meeting, officials from Nebraska City's Public Schools and the Nebraska Center for Children Who Are Blind and Visually Impaired gave an update on preparations for the start of the 2020-21 school year later this month.
"They've been holding planning meetings, talking to emergency management, local officials, medical folks, and to the health department," he said, "and, they're going to go through what a lot of folks have seen on the news the green, yellow, orange and red system for ranking what level we are as far as risks with the COVID cases as far as community outbreak, and outbreaks in the school. Then, they have steps and measures."
Bequette says school officials indicate safety measures are in place for students and staff to return to classes.
"They have done a lot of planning in all of the schools," said Bequette. "They've looked at the details of bus routes, and how to move kids around town, how to feed kids for breakfast and lunch, and what's going to happen at the schools in the different levels that they go through.
"So, our public schools start their first day on August 13th. Right now, it's geared toward all the kiddos being in the classrooms. The Nebraska Center for the Visually Impaired will open for staff on August 10th, and they will starting bringing students back on August 17th."
Officials with Nebraska City Lourdes Schools will give an update on their preparations at the next board of health meeting in two weeks. Bequette made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.