(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials may have a new city administrator selected by next month.
Two candidates for the position were interviewed during a special Nebraska City City Council meeting Monday morning. Both finalists--Schuyler, Nebraska City Administrator William DeRoos and Mitchell, Nebraska City Administrator Perry Mader--vie to succeed Lou Leone, who resigned late last year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says both candidates received comprehensive vettings.
"We brought them into town," said Bequette. "We gave them time to tour the town with a couple of our local residents. They met with some of our different directors and department heads. Then, the city council had an interview with each one in the morning, then in the afternoon."
Bequette says the two candidates are among 14 applicants for the opening. The mayor says the city is looking for certain qualities and credentials in a new administrator.
"It's pretty standard in this field," he said, "but, nowadays, candidates will have a bachelor's degree or even a master's degree in public administration. But, what we're looking for when the council first sat down is that we wanted someone with experience in city government, that we were figuring we would look for folks coming from a smaller community that knew how to build a budget, had worked with different departments, managed employees from an HR perspective, and just had experience within city government."
Bequette hopes the commissioners fill the position at its first meeting in April. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: