(Nebraska City) - In the wake of large hail from a severe storm last month, Nebraska City officials are reminding residents of best practices and regulations in town regarding roof repairs.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council discussed putting out a public service announcement on its city code regarding the repairs. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the talks come as several residents and businesses experienced substantial damage from hail that was part of severe storms that traveled through southeast Nebraska and parts of western Iowa just a couple weeks ago. Speaking on KMA’s “Morning Line” program Thursday morning, Bequette says with the number of individuals who may not have dealt with roof replacements before, there are a few different items to keep in mind regarding city code.
“We’re just telling folks on what is expected as far as each roofer needs to be licensed and have a vendor’s license with the city and of course they need to be insured,” said Bequette. “We’re going to put out with the public service announcement some of our code, which might be a little hard to understand, but it gives people an idea the types of material a builder should be using for shingles, fasteners, under laminate, and things like that. Then to give them a few phone numbers of different areas that they can contact if they’re about things, like the Better Business Bureau.”
He also reminds residents that a dispute over the work done on their respective roofs is between them and the roofer.
Bequette adds that the April storm brought some of the worst hail he had seen and dealt a fair amount of damage around the community.
“For me, it’s probably the largest hail that I’ve ever personally seen or been around,” he said. “It was a little larger than golf ball and ping pong (ball), so I don’t know what the size is before you get to tennis ball, so it was somewhere in that range with the bigger pieces - but it was also the longest in duration. Personally, here on our house, when the adjustor came and looked at things, he could tell it was quite and storm and had quite a wallop in it.”
For those looking into roof repairs from the hail storm, Bequette says residents can also easily view the code on the city’s website.
“So, you can go there and it’s got a good search engine on our building codes, but as far as the license and contractor, they can just contact city hall if they’ve been approached by a builder,” Bequette explained. “Other than that, it’s just to go through the process and get help as far as what their adjustor should be doing, what they’re builder should be doing, and they should really be talking to their insurance companies and to the roofers they’re interested in getting an estimate from.”
Residents can also contact city hall for any code-related questions at 402-873-5515. The PSA is also available on the city’s website. In other business, the council approved SDL requests from Dinty Moore’s for May 20 and June 3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to use the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot for a fundraiser event and met in closed session regarding updates to a lawsuit filed against the Nebraska Railroad Museum.
You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette with this story at kmaland.com or on our “Morning Line” page.