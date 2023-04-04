(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City Police are remembering a fallen soldier through a new canine officer.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council welcomed Alex to the department. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Alex came to the community about a month ago to succeed the city's current canine officer.
"He's a one-year-old German Shepherd, highly trained," said Bequette. "I think we picked him up from Pennsylvania from a kennel that's well known within canine operations. Alex will replace Mack. Mack is currently still on the rolls. He's doing work, but unfortunately, due to some teeth problems, Mack can no longer do all the functions of, like, biting down and things like that. He's still very much in use for sniffing purposes as far as narcotics, drugs--things like that."
Mack is expected to retire within a year. Alex serves in honor of Army Corporal Matthew L. "Alex" Alexander of Gretna, who died in Iraq in 2007. Bequette says the dog's handler, Police Sergeant Chris Richardson, wanted to memorialize fallen officers, firefighters or military figures--and Alexander's name was on his list.
"Sergeant Richardson, through much work, got in touch with his family--Matthew's family," he said. "His mom informed on the phone call that their son had actually been called Alex. So, it seems that there was some divine intervention there."
Alexander's parents were present during Monday night's meeting. The mayor says canine officers are an essential component of local law enforcement agencies.
"With the traffic stops, and being in a through kind of community with the highways and all that," said Bequette, "when you do make stops, and you've got other suspicions there, it's always good to be able to have that capability to pull in the canine to help with those cases. Also, on properties in town and things like there where there's probable cause and suspicion to deploy the canine, it just gives it more validity, of course, in the case."
Local businesses raised $18,000 for the new dog's purchase and expenses. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: