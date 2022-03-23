(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City residents have two more chances to sound off on how the city should spend COVID relief dollars.
Two more town hall meetings are set for next Thursday, March 31st and April 14th, both at 6 p.m. at the Rowe Public Safety Building. City officials set the meetings to solicit public input on how the city should spend $1.29 million in American Recovery Plan Act funding. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette reviewed the comments received from the first meeting last week with the Nebraska City City Council earlier this week. Bequette tells KMA News certain requests came to the forefront.
"What I understand is there's discussion of using some of it for housing," said Bequette. "We can do low-to-moderate income, as well as for workforce housing. Any of the funds spent on that cannot be for housing that will cost more for the final product--$275,000, I believe. So, part of it is how we can spur housing growth in Nebraska City."
Bequette says broadband infrastructure improvements is another need identified by attendees.
"People wanted to know if we can spend it on roads and infrastructure," he said. "Some people mentioned broadband. I understand we can spend it on broadband. Within the city limits, we're doing pretty well. But, I know in talking to other village chairs and other mayors across the Nebraska, I know a lot of rural communities are really at using their money for that."
Once the meetings are over, Bequette hopes the council will set a plan of expenditures as soon as possible because of inflation. But, the mayor adds the city must wait until the federal government issues the final rules on ARPA uses April 1st.