(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are throwing a party this weekend for the city's outdoor pool and its patrons.
Residents are invited to the city's Steinhart Aquatic Center Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. to celebrate paying off the bonds for the new pool's construction. Voters passed a half-cent sales tax in November, 2014 to finance the $4.6 million project. Nebraska City's City Council recently approved a resolution for free admission Sunday to thank residents for passing the sales tax. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette recently told KMA News the pool's 15-year bond was paid off earlier than scheduled.
"I've asked the city treasurer to come up with that number," said Bequette. "So, we can maybe post it and celebrate how much savings have occurred. But, paying off that debt early, that half-cent sales we've been collecting--and will stop collecting in September--is a great thing."
Opened in 2016, the pool replaced the previous facility built in the 1970's. In a June interview with KMA News, Nebraska City Park and Rec Director Nick Schmidt says the pool draws patrons from other areas besides Nebraska City.
"It's not uncommon to drive through the parking lot here on a daily basis, and see cars from Iowa, Nemaha County, Richardson County, Omaha, Lincoln," he said. "We do draw a lot from those communities. We fortunate for that, and we do appreciate their business. So, it's a good thing."
Free hot dogs will be served from noon to 2 p.m., courtesy of donations from area businesses.