(Nebraska City) -- Like several Iowa law enforcement agencies last week, Nebraska City police were also on high alert for impaired driving.
Through efforts by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a grant obtained by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, the Nebraska City Police Department took part in the national Drug Impaired Enforcement and High-Visibility Enforcement Effort. Nebraska City Police Officer Andrew Falk tells KMA News his department did experience a higher number of incidents during the effort than in a typical week. But, he adds it is essential to highlight the different forms of impaired driving.
"Doctors warn patients all the time on the dangers of driving while they're taking certain medications," said Falk. "We have illegal substances such as marijuana and methamphetamine (that) I know are two very prominent things used. So when somebody does use that they present a very high risk to the rest of the public."
During the efforts timeframe of April 18-24, the police department reported 63 contacts, the issuance of 62 warnings, and 11 total citations. Of those citations, two were for driving under the influence of alcohol, four for speeding, and one each for reckless driving and a stolen vehicle.
Through the grant provided by the state's highway safety agency, Falk says his department, like others across the state, received roughly eight hours of overtime pay for all officers and sergeants.
"We had officers coming in on their days off or working extra hours so that we could be out on the roads a little bit more and being more visible for the public," said Falk.
Falk says the department's participation in the effort is part of a more significant effort across the state to keep Nebraska's roadways safe.
"An effort to make sure that people are staying safe on the roads," said Falk. "We're trying to make sure Nebraska doesn't hit the top of the list especially for fatalities and DUIs--whether that be alcohol or drugs."
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, as of Tuesday, the state sits at 75 traffic fatalities, up from 52 in 2021. 51 of those fatalities also came in what were classified as rural areas.