(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City police were among the agencies participating in a national campaign tackling impaired driving.
The Nebraska City Police Department took part in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" high-visibility enforcement campaign from August 19 through Labor Day. David Lacy is the Nebraska City Police Chief. Through a grant provided by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, Lacy says he had up to five officers working overtime the past three weeks, primarily between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. watching for signs of impaired driving.
"Primarily their function is to watch for impaired drivers -- people who are rolling through stop signs or maybe driving left of the center line or center portion of the road," said Lacy. "Just minor infractions that gives the officer probable cause to stop them and make sure that they are not over the legal limit or they haven't had too much to drink to drive."
Lacy guessed officers worked nearly 60 hours of overtime during the campaign, which will be reimbursed by the state through the grant and not fall on the city's taxpayers. During the time frame, the police department reports 11 non-enforcement contacts, the issuance of 59 warnings and 22 citations, and three arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Despite the potentially mundane perspective on driving, Lacy says you still have to rely on the ability to multitask and react quickly if needed.
"You have to be able to steer, brake, and accelerate all at the same time, and often times those reactions are slowed down when you're under the influence of alcohol," said Lacy. "Sometimes it can result in an accident or if somebody steps off the curb and maybe you didn't react quick enough to hit the brake, the next thing you know, we got rescue squads and firetrucks going to the scene of an accident where somebody's been hurt."
Other citations from the police department included one for an open container, three for driving while suspended, and two for possession of a controlled substance.
Additionally, the police department reported zero fatalities due to a car accident during the campaign. While saying it's been some time since the city has seen a fatality on its roadways, Lacy says they can occur particularly involving pedestrians.
"In Nebraska or even Shenandoah, people are probably thinking 'well the speeds aren't as such where if somebody was in an accident, you'd have somebody lose their life to an accident," said Lacy. "Probably more importantly is I always ask people, 'could you live with it if somebody would have stepped off the curb and you didn't see them or weren't paying attention and you hit them.'"
Even though the campaign has ended, Lacy still strongly urges motorists who know they will be consuming alcohol to make a plan ahead of time to avoid what he and others in law enforcement often call an almost "100% avoidable offense."