Joshua Fuller flier

Joshua Fuller flier

 Flier courtesy of Nebraska City Police Facebook page

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect and vehicle in a recent incident.

Police are searching for 50-year-old Joshua Fuller. He was last seen driving a white 1995 Ford F-150 pickup, with possible Iowa license plate IIR-910. The public is advised not to approach Fuller. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency or Nebraska City Police 402-873-6666, and speak to Captain Lonnie Neeman, or Sergeants Benjamin Murry or Christopher Richardson.

Photos of the vehicle are provided below:

Nebraska City wanted vehicle
Nebraska City wanted vehicle
Nebraska City wanted vehicle

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.