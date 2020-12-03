(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect and vehicle in a recent incident.
Police are searching for 50-year-old Joshua Fuller. He was last seen driving a white 1995 Ford F-150 pickup, with possible Iowa license plate IIR-910. The public is advised not to approach Fuller. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency or Nebraska City Police 402-873-6666, and speak to Captain Lonnie Neeman, or Sergeants Benjamin Murry or Christopher Richardson.
Photos of the vehicle are provided below: