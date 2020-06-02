(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City residents will be able to enjoy the community's outdoor pool this summer.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council approved discounted admission rates for the Steinhart Aquatic Center's 2020 season. Plans call for a June 15th opening under tight constraints. Still, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the fact that pool will be operating this summer is encouraging.
"A lot of folks have driven by the pool," said Bequette. "We have water in it. That's just kind of an uplifting thing to see the water in it. Commissioner (Patrick) Wehling, Scooter Edmisten, our parks and rec and pool director, have all been working hard to make sure we weren't going to say, 'no, we're just going to close the pool.'"
Because the pool's season is shortened by three weeks due to the late start, Bequette says rates will be reduced by 25% this season. Also, the pool will be open twice a day.
"There will be one opening from 1-to-4 p.m.," he said. "Then, the pool will close for half an hour as the staff cleans and disinfects. Then, the next one will come in from 4:30-to-7:30 p.m. Then, that will give our staff half an hour before our typical previous closing time at 8 to go around and disinfect again."
Other restrictions will be in place because of the state's Directed Health Measures enacted due to COVID-19. Attendance must be limited to 25% of the facility's capacity.
"Our pool has an occupancy of 460," said Bequette. "That puts us at 115. So, we can only have about 115 at a time. When folks come in, they need to be in parties less than six, and they need to say six feet apart. We won't be bringing in lounge chairs, so folks will have to bring in their towels, or their fold-up chairs they bring with them."
While the pool's lazy river feature will be open, swimmers will not be allowed to use inner tubes. He adds the water slides and concession stand will be open, as well. In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution regarding the risk of exposure to COVID-19 through the use of municipal property for sports and recreational activities, and a related facility use agreement. Bequette says the agreements cover the use of city facilities for youth baseball and softball activities.