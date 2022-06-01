(Nebraska City) -- At least one KMAland outdoor pool opened during the Memorial Day weekend.
It's the 7th season for Nebraska City's Steinhart Aquatic Center. Voters approved a half-cent sales tax in November, 2014 to finance construction of a new pool replacing the previous facility built in 1970. Nebraska City Recreation Director Scooter Edmisten tells KMA News the pool's opening for 2022 was delayed by a day due to technical difficulties.
"We weren't able to open on Saturday," said Edmisten. "Our heater has a malfunction, so the water was pretty chilly. With the warmer weather over Sunday and Monday, it warmed it up to where we were able to open. So, we were open Sunday and Monday of this past weekend."
Edmisten is among city officials hoping for strong attendance numbers again this year. Coming off the Missouri River flooding of 2019--which kept some Iowa and Missouri patrons away--and the COVID-19 year of 2020, Edmisten says the pool enjoyed its best year ever in 2021 in terms of swimmers and revenues.
"At our old pool, we were subsidizing it a lot heavier that we are now," he said. "Last year, we can pretty close to the pool paying its way for the year--which is kid of unheard of for public pools."
Unlike other facilities, Edmisten says Nebraska City's pool has avoided issues regarding staffing shortages, with a strong team of lifeguards.
"Part of that is, our manager is a trainer," said Edmisten. "So, we're able to train our staff. We have approximately 49 lifeguards that are available to us throughout the season. So, we feel pretty good."
While saying the pool is in good shape, Edmisten says the city is budgeting for future improvements, such as a painting project.
"It's the point to where we're working on our 2022-23 budgets," he said, "and, we're going to budget to paint the whole pool. It's been seven years, and that's about the life expectancy of pool paint. It does need a paint job. We did a little bit of touching up this spring to get us through this season. So, hopefully, we can repaint next year, and be all fresh and ready to go."
Nebraska City's Steinhart Aquatic Center is open each day from 1-to-8 p.m.--weather permitting--with lap swimming for adults from noon to 1. More information is available on the facility's Facebook page, or by calling (402) 573-5248.