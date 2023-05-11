(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are seeking additional dollars to fund work associated with a new housing development.
City officials held a special town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Rowe Safety Complex to outline plans for a proposed 1 1/4% increase in the city's gas and electric utilities franchise fee. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the proposed increase would pay for a bond covering the costs of installation infrastructure for the proposed Kreifels Hills Subdivision, located near the hospital's former location.
"Our locally-owned Nebraska City Utilities charges right now a 5% utilities fee that goes into our operating budget," said Bequette. "But, we're going to add another percent and a quarter to pay approximately $2 million to be able to develop that site with curb and gutter, water and gas, sewage and all that, so that the parcels, hopefully, would be ready to build."
Bequette says raising the franchise fee to 6.25% would generate up to $155,000 for infrastructure work. Approximately 25 people attended the town hall. The mayor says at least one resident whether the money could come from the city's budget in lieu of the franchise fee like.
"The individual there felt that we should find $150,000 worth of efficiencies in the budget as it stands to pay for this," he said. "We need to use something to back this bond. This is actually a sales tax-backed bond, but we would be substituting this 1 1/4% franchise instead of raising sales tax."
Another resident said the city should use money from its reserve fund. Bequette, however, says the city's savings fund must be used for future construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.
"I don't think we have $150,000 in the budget that we could cut out," said Bequette. "If I thought that there was that there, I would have already cut it out and reduced property tax. But, other comments were just positive about moving ahead. Most are very appreciative that in Nebraska City, that 5% franchise fee and 1 1/4% (hike) will not be just buried in the rates. But, it's on the bill, so people can see what money is coming to the city, and what they're actually paying."
Another public hearing takes place before the first reading of the proposed fee hike at the Nebraska City City Council's regular meeting Monday evening at 6. Other public hearings are setting on annexing the subdivision's land into city limits and the development's final plat. Three readings are required for all three actions before the commissioners grant final approval.