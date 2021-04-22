(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is ready for a big celebration.
The 150th Arbor Day celebration will be held in Nebraska City on April 30th through the 2nd of May. After last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this year the city is ready. Tammy Partsch appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and discussed last year's event.
“Because of COVID we had to cancel almost everything. The only thing we were able to do was our tourism and commerce office did a Facebook Live tree planting on our property and that was it,” Partsch said.
Partsch discussed the history of this holiday in Nebraska City.
“We are the hometown of Arbor Day. It was back in the 1870s when one of the founding fathers of Nebraska City J. Sterling Morton knew that Nebraska was dubbed the great american desert,” Partsch said. “He knew that in order to get settlers to come and populate the state they needed trees to be a part of the landscape.”
Events will include a 5k on Friday and then a parade next week, as well as a crafting garden, Nebraska State Bloody Mary State Championship and city wide tree plantings.
“We’re ready, we are opening our doors and are ready to have people back. A lot of our activities masks are going to be recommended, but we want to see people here and celebrate trees,” Partsch said. “We want to open our arms, tourism is a very big deal in Nebraska City as it is one of our main economic drives and we need it, but we also crave it. We want to see these people here, we are very excited to have Arbor Day.”
To find out more about the 150th celebration click here. To hear the full interview with Tammy Partsch click below.