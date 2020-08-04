(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are going back to the drawing board on hiring a new city administrator.
Last month, Nebraska City's City Council approved the selection of David Todd to succeed Grayson Path as the next administrator. However, Nebraska City Bryan Bequette says Todd rejected the city's offer during negotiations. Bequette discussed the situation with Nebraska City's City Council Monday night, and on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"We didn't quite get to a full hire," said Bequette. "We had extended an offer to a gentleman we had interviewed, and liked. As we were going through the negotiations, he decided they were going to stay where we're at, because his wife was actually offered a better position at her employment, as well. So, that kind of fell through. We're starting over again. We'll be putting out on the wire that we're looking for a city administrators to submit their applications."
Todd is currently city administrator at Albert Lea, Minnesota. With the search for a new administrator renewed, Bequette says other city officials will once again fill the void left by Path's resignation back in April.
"What we've done is that our construction manager, Marty Stovall, has been stepping up and doing a great job," he said. "He's our interim city administrator right now. Then also, our clerk/treasurer Randy Dunster has been doing a great job. We're right in the middle of our budget session. Last week, we had three mornings in a row for four hours--12 hours total that we went through our budget, which typically our city administrator would do. But, our clerk/treasurer Randy Dunster has taken over that whole part of building the budget, putting in all together, in conjunction with our commissioner of finance, Gloria Glover."
Bequette says the city is in better shape in the search process than five years ago, when Path was hired.
"In the first go 'round, we had quite a few applications," said Bequette. "This time, we're going to narrow the search for mostly just the list serves, the websites and the publications that deal with city administrators. We're not going to go out on a public platform like we did last time. So, we're hoping to still see a dozen or two that will come in for that, we think."
The mayor hopes the new administrator is hired by October 1st--the start of the city's next fiscal year.
In other business, the commissioners awarded the contract for work at the Veterans Memorial Building to Cheever Construction Company for more than $1.5 million. Projects include restroom renovations, mechanical and electrical upgrades and construction of a new elevator inside the venerable building. The council also approved the board of public work's recommendation to direct staff to pursue the purchase of the Lancaster County Shop in the village of Bennet. And, two new police officers were sworn in: Drew Wampler and Ryan Graf. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.