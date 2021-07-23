(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are searching for a new city attorney.
Meeting in regular session this week, the Nebraska City Commissioners approved an interim legal counsel agreement to provide legal services after current City Attorney Drew Graham's last day on the job Friday. Mayor Bryan Bequette says Graham is leaving to take a job closer to family.
"Drew came in in August of 2019," said Bequette. "He's done a great job for us. He helped us especially through all of the COVID stuff. Drew has taken a job with a private practice out in Aurora, which is closer to family."
With the attorney position open, Bequette says Graham will still be able to provide legal counsel to the city on an as-needed basis until the position is filled.
"Drew has now made sure with his new firm that he could actually provide us with continuity of being able to do any legal work that we would need," said Bequette. "Right now, we're going to work through Drew until we hire a new attorney. Our City Administrator Lou Leone will be hopefully here quickly getting the job announcement out on the street that Nebraska City is now in the hiring process for a new city attorney."
No timeline was given on having a new city attorney in place. Bequette was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Line program. You can hear his full interview below.