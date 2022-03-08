(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials want to hear from residents on how to spend federal COVID relief fund dollars.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the need to formulate a plan for utilizing American Recovery Plan Act funding. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city is getting more than $1.2 million in relief funding. City officials recently received half of that total--the second half arrives next year. Because of the strings attached with the ARPA funding, Bequette the city plans to hold three town hall meetings to solicit public feedback on what the money should be used for. While the exact meeting dates aren't set, he says the first could take place by the end of the month.
"The city administrator (Lou Leone) will facilitate that," said Bequette, "to where the council can listen to folks on their ideas on how to spend it. Of course, it would have to be within the limitations of federal government. We can spend it on housing, we can spend it on water improvements, broadband improvements, things like that. We want to educate the town, and hear what they feel that money should be spent on."
Items the relief dollars cannot be used for include debt relief.
"We always try to look at paying off our bonds, and past debt," he said. "But, unfortunately, that's not allowed under this act, so we can't do that. We can't pay for ongoing operations with it. We can back fund the city in funds that we spent on first responder overtime, or things like that during the COVID period. However, we already received that from CARES Act funding. Last year, we received a little over $400,000 from that which covered all of it."
Federal law requires the city to identify projects for COVID relief money by 2024, and the money to be spent by 2026. In other business Monday night, the council approved a request from Keep Nebraska City Beautiful to hold a cross recycling electronics event April 16th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rowe Memorial Building parking lot, and for the Great American Cleanup event April 27th. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: