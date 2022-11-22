(Nebraska City) -- For the third time in five years, Nebraska City must find a new city administrator.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the process for filling the vacancy left by the pending departure of Lou Leone. Leone recently submitted his resignation to accept a similar position in another community. Leone's resignation is effective December 6. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners discussed whether to appoint an interim administrator or hire a search firm to assist in hiring Leone's successor. Bequette says Leone plans to contact numerous prospective search firms.
"Before the December meeting," said Bequette, "Lou is going to contact those companies that do that sort of thing--there's about five or six here in Nebraska, they're pretty well known--and get a proposal as to what the cost would be to use a search firm this time.
"The previous two times, we've just advertised ourselves, and done all the work ourselves. But we're going to see this time about how much it would cost to broaden the pool, and maybe look at the difference in the candidates, and things. But, we would advertise locally, as well," he added.
Leone succeeded Grayson Path two years ago this month. During his tenure, Bequette says Leone steered the community through COVID-19, and helped the city determine how to spend $1.2 million in American Recovery Plan Act funding. Among other things, the city elected to purchase land for a major workforce housing development. Bequette says Leone spearheaded other initiatives in his two years with the city.
"Of course, getting the budget through, and a long laundry list of little road improvements, park improvements," he said. "Of course, the big thing last summer was the filming. That was no small effort--a lot of coordination between the filming company, the directors and everything they needed in the city, and all that. Lou has done some landmark things in the city for the past two years."
City Construction and Facilities Manager Marty Stovall will once again serve as interim city administrator--just as he did following Path's departure. Bequette hopes a new administrator is in place in time for the next budget process beginning next spring. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: