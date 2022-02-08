(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is among the communities vying for state funding for two big projects.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council heard updates on the city's proposed sports complex expansion, and the renovation of the venerable Veterans Memorial Building. More than a year ago, the city purchased land north of the existing softball fields for a four-field cloverleaf expansion, including new soccer, baseball and softball fields. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says supporters recently spoke before the Nebraska Legislature's Appropriations Committee, asking for grant funding made available to "shovel-ready" projects. Bequette says securing state money would be huge for the project.
"That's a pretty good chunk of money, obviously," said Bequette. "So, that would be key. We're looking at needing another $2 million and change to be able to do everything as nice as we want to--roads, parking lot, sprinkler systems--all of the whole shooting match. That would really do this a lot faster and a lot further to do that."
Appropriations committee members also heard a similar grant request from Jim Kuhns, the president of the Veterans Memorial Building's Board of Directors. Bequette says Kuhns and other supporters seek additional funding for a "hammer-ready" project--the completion of the memorial building's renovation.
"The citizen's group and board committee have gotten the roof repaired, the windows repaired, made everything ADA compliant with the new elevator," he said, "and have done tons of work, and have the building functioning. But, we need grants to go forward with the sustainment of the building to have it hopefull generate revenue. To do that, they're adding and refurbishing a commercial kitchen, as well as the theater aspects of the stage, and all that."
Bequette says the problem is that the state is only allocating $15 million for all projects, and Nebraska City faces stiff competition.
"There was a ton of projects, and there was much more than the legislature heard about than $15 million," said Bequette. "Probably up in the hundreds of millions in projects that showed up to talk about shovel-ready projects."
In the meantime, the commissioners approved a temporary liquor license for a fundraising event at the memorial buildings. In other business, the council finally filled its public works commissioner's opening by appointing Ron Osovski to the position. Osovski succeeds Paul Davis, who resigned last fall after accepting a job in another community. The commissioners also approved the offer $100,000 for the purchase of the city's former EMS house located at 1402 1st Corso. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: