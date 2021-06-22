(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is in the running for grant funding from a newly-created state program.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved an application to Nebraska's LB-566 grant program for up to $1.5 million for the continuing Veterans Memorial Building renovation project. Approved by the Nebraska Legislature this past session, LB-566 provides $15 million to communities with "shovel-ready" projects delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the nonprofit organization spearheading the venerable building's renovation is always seeking financial resources.
"The Veterans Memorial Project Corporation is always looking for donations," said Bequette, "and they're always trying to keep things moving forward on the renovation of the Veterans Memorial Building, as well as creating it so that there will be certain activities and things in there that would be a sustained model for the building as we move forward."
Bequette says funding from the LB-566 grant would cover specific portions of the project.
"The next big things for them are renovating it for theater use on the stage," he said. "Renovating the kitchen and the downstairs to make a commercial kitchen down there, to be doing cooking classes, and making it available for other organizations who want to come in and rent the kitchen and the space, to be able hold some sort of activity or something that involves cooking."
The commissioners also approved a similar grant application from the same program for up to $1.5 million for the 19th Street sports complex project. Bequette says the city is working with an organization called GREAT--an acronym for Growing Regional Economic Activity Together. An offshoot of the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation, GREAT is a nonprofit entity aimed at developing new athletic fields in the community.
"GREAT, in the past, when we were going through the purchase of the property, stepped forward and was willing to do all the financial transactions of receiving donations, or receiving grants and all of that," said Bequette, "and holding that money until they had found the property to purchase. We found the property a little faster than what we thought we were going to, and made the deals to do that. But GREAT was standing by to do that, and now GREAT is standing by to do the same thing as a 501-C-3 to work with fundraising, keeping track of funding and all that, and to manage the development of a sports complex."
Bequette expects other communities to apply for funding through the program when the application process opens July 1st.
"I'm assuming there's going to be a lot of little projects that they will want to fund," he said. "I really don't have a feel for it right now that, but I do know that the legislature's hope, and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development is hoping there will be follow-along money to this that they may be able to receive to grant some of those that they can't immediately award grants to off of this first $15 million that the state has already set aside."
You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: