(Nebraska City) -- Those hoping for an Independence Day weekend full of festivities will flock to southeast Nebraska.
That's because Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, the city, and several local organizations are putting on the third annual Treestock event July 1-2 and July 4. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Spokesperson Tammy Partsch says the jampacked weekend kicks off
Saturday at 9 a.m. with a Color Dash at Steinhart Park and plenty of live music throughout the afternoon and evening.
"It's a one mile run where they throw colored powder at you, you have to run through slime, or go through a spider web maze and that's really fun and open to kids and adults of all ages," said Partsch. "Probably the biggest draw we have is on Saturday and is the live music we have and that's Treestock event in Steinhart Park. We've got four bands with one a 1 o'clock, 3 o'clock, 5 o'clock, and 7 o'clock."
Live music will be performed by The Flyovers, Hangin' Cowboys, Mike Semrad and the Riverhawks, and The Talbott Brothers. Other festivities on Saturday include a cornhole tournament, a family fun day hosted by the Bethel Church, and the Nebraska City Jaycees will wrap up the night with their annual fireworks display. Partsch adds visitors on Saturday will also have a chance to see some bike stunts.
"NoWear BMX is coming and they're brining their own ramp that they're putting up and doing some freestyle stunts for us a couple of times during the day," she said. "I've watched some of his videos and he is amazing."
Sunday's lineup includes the Show and Shine Car Show, running from 8 a.m. to noon, and a community worship service at 10 a.m. before a golf scramble closes out the events on Tuesday, with the proceeds going towards future Treestock events.
Initially inspired by an annual fireworks show that would draw thousands to the community, Partsch says the term "Treestock" was also drawn from the town's connection to Arbor Day. She adds the festival has quickly grown in the few years it has been around.
"It started out that first year as just a concert of about four different bands with a cornhole tournament and food trucks -- we have a partnership with Bethel Church across the street and they do food trucks, vendor fairs, and bounce houses -- and it turned out really great," Partsch explained. "Last year we added a second day of festivities with the Show and Shine Car Show and scramble and we're going to do that again. We have just got excellent feedback from the community."
Partsch adds the annual festivities would not be possible without the collaboration of all the local businesses and organizations. Many events are free. However, some do require pre-registration or an entrance fee to participate. For more information on sign-ups and all that's taking place in Nebraska City during the weekend, visit nebraskacity.com/festivals. You can hear the full interview with Partsch below: