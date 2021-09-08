(Nebraska City) -- Property tax rates and expenditures are coming down in Nebraska City.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the city's budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins October 1st. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city's property tax rate is down 3% from the current fiscal year. Bequette cited a number of factors behind the drop in property taxes.
"We're able to reduce property taxes," said Bequette, "because we were able to reduce the overall budget between this year and last year 6%--so that helps, as well as Nebraska City's valuation actually went up much steeper this year. The valuation on the city went up from $372 million to about $387 million. So, we had a good valuation this year."
Bequette also credited the city's department heads for holding the line on expenses for the coming fiscal year.
"The department heads in the city came in with what they needed," said Bequette. "They've done a good job of being under budget this year. They trimmed their numbers again for next year. I think we came in in good shape. We had a lot of good budget meetings. I think the city is sitting in a good position going forward in '21-'22."
In addition to projects listed under the city's one-and-six-year road repair plans approved at a previous council meeting, Bequette says the purchase of a new street sweeper is another major expense included in the new fiscal year's budget. In other business, the commissioners approved a loan from the city's Growth Funds totaling $54,500 to City Tap House, LLC, for equipment purchases associated with a new microbrewery and restaurant at 707 Central Avenue. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: