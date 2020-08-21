(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's departments continue to serve the public, while attempting to ward off coronavirus at the same time.
The continuing pandemic has impacted city staff members. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News one of the community's police officers recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"We now have one case, one of our first responders, a police officer that has tested positive," said Bequette. "The good news is that he had been quarantined for some time before he found out that he was positive. So, he's now moved from quarantine, technically, to isolation. We've looked into contact tracing with other officers, and we think we're okay."
Bequette says coronavirus cases were confirmed in other city departments.
"We had a case in our parks department, and that individual is fine," he said. "The rest of our parks (staff) had quarantined for a while, and they were back at work this week. Then, we had a case or two in our utilities (department), and our utilities have a lot of folks that are quarantined, and they're seeking testing, and all that."
The mayor says steps have been taken at Nebraska City City Hall and other city facilities to prevent the virus' spread.
"We've purchased some of the UV disinfecting lights," said Bequette. "We're using those in our stations. If you come into City Hall, you may see a little difference. We're putting up glass between our clerks that all interact between the public, so that they'll have a barrier there for their protection.
"Yeah, we've finally had cases that hit the city within the last couple of weeks. Thank goodness, everybody seems to be doing well. They're low symptomatic," he said.
Coronavirus information on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service's website indicates 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Otoe County in the past 14 days, with 81 total cases since March. Bequette made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier in the week.