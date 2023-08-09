(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping for completion of a major street project before the city's Applejack Festival.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a change order for the 11th Street Improvement Project. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the project involves renovation of one of the city's main arteries from the north side of the viaduct to Pioneer Theater.
"We decided to go ahead and redo that," said Bequette. "But, as we re-did it, instead of overlaying the top just to tear it back out, we decided to improve the bed, widen it and put a turning lane there, and also improve the storm sewer along the curb and gutter, so that we have better flow of water and stuff like that--especially in the winter. Everybody knows it kind of pools at the bottom--so we're going to take care of that."
Work began in May. However, Bequette says problems were detected, forcing change orders on the project's cost.
"So, as we were doing that, we did find that the expansion joints on that big viaduct had been failing on the south," he said. "So, we had to get in and do more work on that. That was about $240,000 more work than we had anticipated in it."
Another problem involves rerouting an 8-inch water main, which was bigger than the 6-inch main originally anticipated by contractors. Despite the recently-discovered glitches, Bequette hopes the project will be wrapped up before mid-September.
"We hope to have that open around August 25th," said Bequette. "So, that will be back open and ready to go. Then, hopefully if the weather permits, this week or early next, they'll be at the point where they can finish laying in the concrete for that part from that intersection north to 1st Corso near the theater area. Hopefully by the 15th of September--of course, everything in Nebraska City has to be done by Applejack--we'll have traffic flowing the entire length of that new section of road."
Mayor Bequette made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.