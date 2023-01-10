(Nebraska City) -- A Nebraska City life skills teacher faces a felony child abuse charge in Otoe County.
Nebraska City Police say an arrest warrant was sought after 50-year-old Melissa Valenta allegedly placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at Nebraska City High School. According to a nine-page arrest affidavit, police highlight several instances where they believe the now-former teacher abused the boy, including tipping him out of a chair and stepping on his finger. Other allegations in the affidavit include Valenta pushing the student after ordering him to "get going," locking the student out of the classroom, and making him walk stairs, despite his objections.
According to court records, Valenta has been working with the student since he was in sixth grade. Court records also indicate a preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 1st at 1:30 p.m.