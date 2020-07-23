(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping to replace a culvert that suffered damage during last year's flooding.
At its regular meeting this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an engineering agreement with JEO Consulting for $93,400. The agreement sets in motion a project to replace a culvert on South 19th Street, according to Mayor Bryan Bequette.
"On South 19th, we have a really old culvert under there," said Bequette. "After the flooding, it took some damage. We looked at that and we had it on our plans to replace further down the road. But, after the flooding last year in 2019 we are finding things that didn't make it through that and that put extra stress on it. That culvert wasn't in the shape that we wanted it to be, so it moved it up on what we wanted to do."
Bequette says the city is looking to use grant funding to help offset the cost of moving the project forward.
"We are looking at -- in conjunction with the economic development agency -- on the federal level getting some grant money," said Bequette. "We are putting in for a grant to fix that and move it up on our plans. We'll replace the old, smaller culvert system with a newer culvert."
The engineering agreement will get preliminary plans and specifications finalized, as well as a feasbility study. Bequette says the project's timeline is dependent upon grant funding being obtained.
"We're hoping that if we can get into the grant and get the go-ahead, then we can put it out for bid," said Bequette. "We're hoping we can have that completed by the end of next spring, maybe early next summer."
In other business, the council approved work orders for electrical distribution line improvements. The two projects total around $1.16 million. Bequette says the project is aimed at improving the city's ability to distribute electricity in Otoe County.
"It will take some of our older lines that we have had some reliability issues with -- a lot of that due to animals because they were lower to the ground and more accessible, plus they weren't as insulated as well as we'd like," said Bequette. "This will take one of the lines from Douglas to Panama and the other is from Unadilla to Palmyra. It takes distribution that we already have and upgrades it to newer, more reliable lines. In Otoe County as you go to the west, there's a lot of development, so that really helps us with our customers out there with reliability and maybe being able to take on more capacity."
The council also approved a resolution declaring its intent to go into debt for the project. Bequette made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's Morning Line program. You can hear the full interview below.