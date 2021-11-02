(Nebraska City) -- Veteran's Day observances are planned for an appropriate facility in Nebraska City.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved Veteran's Day celebration events for November 11th and 13th inside the city's venerable Veterans Memorial Building. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Veteran's Day activities at the building include a breakfast for veterans served by middle school students at 7:30 a.m., followed by a Nebraska City High School band concert at 11 a.m. November 13th events include Quilts of Valor presentations by the Blue Star Moms organization, and some musical performances.
"There's going to be a couple of bands playing," said Bequette. "The Southeast Nebraska Community Band will be playing at 11 a.m., also. Then, there's another band that's playing at 2 o'clock. It'll be an opportunity for people to come through and see the building, and look at some of the veteran bios that we keep open and show during veterans, but to come and see that building that's been a memorial and a recognition of veterans since 1929, when it was finished."
Council members also approved a change order for the continuing renovation project totaling more than $39,500, and a list of further repairs as outlined by the citizen's committee spearheading the structure's rejuvenation. Bequette says the projects include roof renovations.
"There's going to be about $100,000 of work done on the tile green roof that you see that really makes that building stand out," he said. "It's got a few leaks in it that haven't been really addressed at this point. But, the group of citizens that's redoing this have done fundraising, and gained more donations to actually fix and replace that. That should be done in the next couple of months."
While saying the building is in great shape following recent renovations, Bequette says the committee plans other work to make the building sustainable into the future.
"They'll be working on trying to modernize and replace the kitchen that was in the basement," said Bequette, "modernize the stage for productions, and things like that, and then probably replacing the wooden floor that's in the main basketball area."
You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: