(Nebraska City) -- The recently renovated Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building is set to officially re-open its doors, just in time for Veterans Day.
That's according to Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Board of Directors President Jim Kuhn, who tells KMA News they will be holding open houses this week for the renovated facility, the first being today (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The renovation efforts have been nearly a decade in the making after the over-90-year-old building fell into disrepair around 2005. Kuhn says multiple efforts have helped return the building to its former glory.
"We've put in 122 new windows, which is incredible, we put a new sprinkler system in because now the new codes require us to do certain things, we've put in 14 furnaces and air conditions, and a new floor in the auditorium," said Kuhn. "We painted the whole thing top to bottom -- all three floors, -- we put in all new ADA bathrooms on all three floors, and new plumbing and electrical. So, we've really renovated this building and it's really a sight to see."
He adds opening on Veteran's Day was an important goal for his board. The project has raised nearly $2.5 million along with $425,000 in a state Community Development Block Grant paired with a $120,000 match from the city.
Open houses will also be held on Tuesday and Thursday. Additionally, on Wednesday, or "Stand Down Day," from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kuhn says the building will offer free haircuts for veterans, new dog tags, Veterans Affairs loans, education and health booths, and an MRE combat rations demonstration. Kuhn hopes the unique rations demonstrations can bring people of all ages to check out the newly renovated facility.
"There's not too many restaurants in the middle of an Afghanistan desert, so the MRE are made in the USA of course, and the soldiers can open a package and have a full meal with lots of protein," Kuhn explained. "They've got a little bit of everything from desserts, cookies, crackers -- they've got everything in them. Even, you can put water into the bag and some kind of chemical reaction heats up the food also."
On Veterans Day, the building will hold a free breakfast for veterans from 7:30-9 a.m., rolls and coffee from 9-11 a.m., a concert with the Nebraska City High School band at 11 a.m., and another rations demonstration from noon to 2 p.m.
Additionally, on Saturday at 4 p.m., Kuhn says they will hold a special retirement ceremony.
"Colonel Derek Thompson who is from Nebraska City and a big military family, he is retiring from the Army after 31 years and he wanted to do his retirement right here in this building which is really, really awesome," he said. "It's going to be quite an emotional ceremony I'm sure."
The Blue Star Mothers will also hold Quilts of Valor Presentations from 1-2 p.m. Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. All open houses, concerts, and presentations are available for the public to attend.