(Nebraska City) -- With renovation of Nebraska City's venerable Veterans Memorial Building nearing completion, attention now turns to the facility's management.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a lease agreement with the Veterans Memorial Building Project's Board of Directors to oversee the building's operations. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the agreement with the project's all-volunteer board was necessary as the facility shifts from a refurbishment to a management phase.
"The council decided that the best way to do it--if this board was willing to do it--was to let them also manage it once we go into just maintenance," said Bequette, "or finding folks to rent space in there, or to fund things like the kitchen or the theater. Most recently, they just replaced the beautiful wooden floor that had kind of worn thin over the years. It was sanded and redone. I haven't had a chance to see it, but I understand it was beautiful."
Among other things, Bequette says the lease includes provisions for the city's financial contribution towards the building's operation.
"Right now, we're at a $60,000 stipend a year that we would pay towards the utilities and maintenance on the building," he said. "So, we'll be putting that in our budget cycle when we start budget meetings here in August."
Plans call for the building's renovation to be completed by Veteran's Day, November 11. In a related note, the council approved a facility use agreement with Hypercolor LLC for the building's basement for three months, as filming of the movie "The Snack Shack" continues in Nebraska City.
"It's a good space for them," said Bequette. "The basement was totally finished, except for the kitchen, which we'll be designing a work-around with the project board. They'll operate out of there. They hope to start shooting there anytime, and be wrapped up, I think, by the end of September if everything goes well. That just gives them a good space to keep everything together, and that's the hub of production I guess now."
Late last month, the commissioners approved the company's request for $50,000 in growth funds to assist in covering expenses related to the movie's production. Nebraska City native Adam Rehmeier is among those spearheading the film project. Bequette made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.