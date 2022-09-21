(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense.
The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On October 18, 2021, Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino on an unrelated warrant. A subsequent probable cause search of Standley's vehicle located over 300 grams of methamphetamine which authorities say Standley had intended to distribute.
The Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case.