(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping to lure residents back to the city's library.
At its regular meeting this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an ordinance eliminating daily overdue fines for library materials, and the forgiveness and waiver of all outstanding debt accrued on patron accounts for overdue fines. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the commissioners' action means Nebraska City's library is now "late fee free."
"From now on, when folks are a little overdue, they're not going to incur a fee," said Bequette. "They will incur a fee if their book is damaged, or if they fail to turn the book in at all. So, those fees will stay in place. But late fees, we'll waive."
Bequette says Library Director Donna Kruse suggested the move after noticing a trend among other libraries.
"Donna does a good job of keeping up with the scientific side of library sciences, and how things go as a business," he said. "And, other libraries are noting they're having better use, and more patrons are taking advantage of library cards and checking out books when they waive the late fees."
Bequette says overdue book fees have generated revenues for the city in the past.
"Over the years, as we kept track of it," said Bequette, "we think about $2,000 is what generally gets built up as an on-the-books fee. Not all of that is collected, of course, but we're excited about folks seeing this as an opportunity to go in and use books, without the fear of having a late fee."
Nebraska City's library reopened last month following a shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions. The mayor hopes lifting late fees and other steps will help bring residents back to the library.
"Our library has done a lot of changes during the time it's been closed for COVID, and restricted use," he said. "I encourage everybody to come in and see the library, see what's new, see how they've changed things, get familiar with the upcoming summer programs, and story times and all that.
Bequette made his comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.