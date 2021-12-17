(Nebraska City) -- The Morton-James Public Library in Nebraska City will host a Children's Winterpalooza Party on Saturday.
There's been a youth holiday party in Nebraska City for several years, but this year brings a different twist.
"The Morton-James Public Library has done a youth holiday party for many, many years," said youth services manager Amanda Winkler. "It's a great tradition. We have Santa, and it's always great fun for families and kids. We have crafts and snacks. This year, I have partnered with a preschool teacher here in town, his name is Nick Cody, and for the past few years, he has done a toy giveaway.
"So, we decided to combine forces, get some other volunteers, and just make it one big winter palooza. So, technically this is our very first year of this big bash, this winter palooza party. I'm very excited about it."
Winkler says there will be multiple activities offered to kids.
"Kids can meet Santa. The event will be on Saturday, December 18th at 10 (AM) or 2 PM. So, Santa will be there at both 10 AM and 2 PM. We do have a photographer that will be taking pictures. So, every family can get a free 4x6 print of their picture with Santa at that time. We'll also be doing a craft, making an ornament. We also have cookie decorating, holiday coloring pages, as well as the toy giveaway."
Winkler also mentioned that this is a community event and not just for kids.
Questions can be directed to Youth Services Manager Amanda Winkler at the Library by calling 402-873-5609 or emailing MortonJamesLibrary@gmail.com. Find them online at MortonJamesPublicLibrary.com or Facebook.com/mortonjameslibrary.
You can hear the full interview with Winkler below.