(Nebraska City) -- Time to pop some popcorn and enjoy the summer weather in Nebraska City with the Downtown Summer Movie Series.
Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is bringing movies back for the summer. The Downtown Summer Movie Series kicks off this Saturday with 2019’s The Lion King. Tammy Partsch was a recent guest on KMA’s AM in the AM program and shared about the tough decision to cancel last year.
“Last year was such a crazy year as we all know. Even though it was outdoors we weren’t sure about the social distancing part of it and getting sponsors was kind of touch and go, a little hit and miss,” Partsch said. “This was one thing we did cancel last year so we are very excited to get back into it.”
After The Lion King on Saturday the rest of the schedule is as follows:
June 12: Abominable
June 19: Frozen II
June 26: Dolittle
July 10: The Angry Birds Movie 2
July 17: Toy Story 4
July 24: Cars
July 31: Onward
Partsch shared how the movies are selected.
“So we have a catalog of movies that are available from the company with whom we work with. We look through those movies and there’s a committee of about 5 or 6 that chooses the selections,” Partsch said. “Our caveat is that it has to be family friendly movies. We want to make sure that families with little kids can come out and the majority of them are animated this year. They are all something that kids can come to and enjoy as well as adults because as you know a lot of those kids movies have jokes in them for the adults and we can get on board with that too.”
The movies are free to the public. They begin at dusk in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City every Saturday in the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Snacks are usually provided for a small fee. Partsch shared the excitement from the community for this event’s return.
“People did miss it last year when we didn’t have it. We get about 100 people every week on average and we’re excited to see if that grows this year as people are kind of looking for some home grown things that are being done,” Partsch said. “Again this is something that we have been offering for several years that people really seem to enjoy and we have a lot of fun with it too.”
To find out more about the event head to nebraskacity.com. To hear the full interview with Tammy Partsch click below.