(Lincoln) -- Nebraska's moratorium on evictions will expire Sunday.
On March 25th, Governor Pete Ricketts signed an executive order that stopped evictions due to nonpayment of rent after March 13th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At his news conference Tuesday, Ricketts says he will allow the moratorium to expire May 31st.
"With the money going out for the unemployment insurance -- the Pandemic Unemployment Insurance or $600 a week -- that has started flowing out to people," said Ricketts. "We've got programs out there already through the federal government that has distributed over $10 million for homeless shelters and housing assistance to be able to help with that. Also, your community collaboratives do this all year round. Community collaboratives work with people to be able to help them if they're having difficulty with their rent, so I would also suggest contacting your community collaborative with regard to that."
Ricketts was also asked about utility shutoffs due to nonpayments. He says the state never officially issued an order to stop utilities from being turned off, opting instead to leave it up to the individual utility providers.
"The local utilities are handling that individually," said Ricketts. "The executive order I signed did not impact utility shutoffs, so my understanding is the utilities are working locally with regard to that to make sure people who have not been able to pay their utilities aren't getting shut off."
With the long holiday weekend, Ricketts was asked if he was aware of any violations of the state's directed health measures that encourage social distancing and small groups. While he says he is not aware of any violations, he did offer advice for anyone who witnesses groups or businesses not adhering to current recommendations.
"If you see somebody who could do a better job, contact that person first," said Ricketts. "Find the owner or the manager of whatever venue that is and talk to them about it first. If you think that you need to have somebody else or it's a little bit awkward for you to do it, contact your local mayor, that's always a great place to start. Have the mayor reach out to that person."
Ricketts used a recent example of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert stepping with advice for a local business.
"Weeks ago when we were getting started on this pandemic, we had issues with big box stores and she reached out to them to ask them to take additional steps to be able to do social distancing," said Ricketts. "And they did. That's what our experience has been, every time we've reached out to somebody and talked to them, almost universally people are willing to accommodate you."
Nebraska currently reports 12,619 positive cases with 153 associated deaths.