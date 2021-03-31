(Lincoln) -- Nebraska is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults starting next week, if your local public health district is ready.
Governor Pete Ricketts made the announcement during his weekly press conference Wednesday. He says the supply of vaccine from the federal government means some public health districts are ready to move into younger populations.
"What we've seen is the federal vaccine is going to folks who are 18 years and up and that many of our health districts are also moving into that category and beyond," said Ricketts. "Starting on Monday, April 5th, the entire state will be eligible to go to any age category -- that's 16 and up for Pfizer and 18 and up for Moderna -- to be able to do that."
While Ricketts has relaxed the restrictions on who can get a vaccine, he says it's still up to local health officials on who is eligible in their area.
"That doesn't mean your health district will be going to any age category, because different health districts are still at different places," said Ricketts. "For example, here in Lancaster County, we're at age 58 and up right now. But in other health districts, they're ready to move on and go to younger populations."
Ricketts encourages Nebraskans to visit vaccinate.ne.gov to get registered for a vaccine. He says he will be getting his shot on Saturday.
"I signed up on the website and last week Douglas County sent me an email letting me know that I could get scheduled for my vaccine," said Ricketts. "I am now scheduled for 1:30 on Saturday at UNMC to get my vaccine."
The announcement comes as the country continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Ricketts says he is encouraging residents to continue practiciting mitigation efforts to help beat the virus.
"Please continue to use the tools that we have to be able to slow the spread of the virus," said Ricketts. "That means keeping that six foot of distance between you and other people when you're out in public, wearing your mask when you go to the store, wash your hands often. If you've lost your sense of taste or smell or have a fever or cough, please stay home until you get tested. It's important that we slow down the spread of the virus."
So far, Nebraska reports vaccinating just over 868,000 individuals. Ricketts says the state is working to re-allocate some of its supply of vaccines to health districts that are struggling with having enough doses to fill demand.