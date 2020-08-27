(College Station, TX) -- A group of Nebraska firefighters has been dispatched to Texas to assist with recovery from Hurricane Laura.
The storm slammed into the coast of Texas and Louisiana Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a category 4 storm. Nebraska Task Force 1 -- which is an urban search and rescue team -- was sent to College Station, Texas to stage for storm response. The group is made of firefighters from Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion and is trained to conduct rescue missions in urban settings. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse praised the unit's response to the incident.
“This is the type of stuff Nebraskans do when our neighbors need help — that’s one of the reasons our state is special," said Sasse. "We should be proud of these Nebraskans as they work as first responders, and we should pray for the families affected by the hurricane.”
The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 150 miles per hour hit the coast with a storm surge of up to 20 feet, which the NWS described as "unsurvivable."