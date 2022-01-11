(Lincoln) -- State lawmakers in Nebraska have proposed the construction of a water body larger than Lake Okoboji.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, the Nebraska Legislature's Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability, or STAR WARS committee, proposed a nearly 4,000-acre reservoir be constructed roughly equal distance between Lincoln and Omaha near the Platte River. That's according to Speaker of the Legislature Senator Mike Hilgers, who says the state hopes to dredge a nearly 30-foot deep space for the new reservoir. The committee's proposal comes after a six-month-long process to find ways to manage Nebraska's water supply better while also spurring economic growth.
"We believe that there is an opportunity to build a reservoir of this size that will do all those things," Hilgers said. "It will add economic opportunity for our state, help us control more of our own water and sustain more of our own water while not in any way impacting Ashland and any of the surrounding communities. In fact, we think it will ultimately only improve the economic opportunities in those areas."
Proposals of damming the Platte River have come up in the legislature every so often, dating back to 1896, with residents of Ashland consistently pushing back against the idea. However, Hilgers says this proposal is different specifically because it avoids the damming of the river.
"Those previous plans dealt with damming the Platte (River), which then would negatively and adversely effect the town of Ashland," Hilgers said. "What we're looking at is a reservoir not by damming but through digging, which can be placed in a way that would not impact Ashland."
Additionally, Hilgers says the reservoir could help Lincoln provide drink water.
"Lincoln is a single source, it draws from the Platte (River), and we think a reservoir of this kind would help support the water level from the Platte River," Hilgers said. "Especially in the dry, low months in the summer. It would provide another source when the Platte gets lower, some of that water would come out of the reservoir."
Between the projects proposed Monday, Hilgers says the legislature intends to ask for $200 million, which wouldn't cover the total dredging costs for the large lake. However, Hilgers adds funding for the reservoir could come from a mix of public and private contributors.
"All of the projects cost would be more than $200 million, it would cost more for instance to build a 4,000 acre lake and do that," Hilgers said. "Right now the exact mix might shift depending how much private investment we can attract to something like this, or how much some of our other partners like Game and Parks or others that we're talking to right now can contribute. Right now as we envision the $200 million, more than half would be outside the Lincoln and Omaha area."
Hilgers adds that the reservoir alone could have a $5 billion impact on the state. However, exact locations are still yet to be determined, and he estimates the completion of the project will likely take a couple of years.
Other proposed STAR WARS committee projects include a levee near Schuyler in the Lower Platte and several upstream dams in the Wahoo Creek Watershed for flood control, a marina, main entrance, and road safety improvements at Lake McConaughy, an expansion of the marina and amenities at Lewis and Clarke Lake, and the construction of a center and lodge at the Niobrara State Park.