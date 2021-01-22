(Lincoln) -- Nebraska's 2021 Legislative Session is underway, amid tight safety standards due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
State Senator Julie Slama represents District 1, which covers most of southeast Nebraska. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Slama says that while COVID-19 case numbers are dropping in Nebraska, the Unicameral remains proactive in preventing an outbreak during this year's session.
"For example, there's Plexiglas dividers between our desks on the floor," said Slama. "In addition, there will be Plexiglas dividers between our seats in committee hearings. In addition, we're slightly adjusting our scheduled for this session. We'll be moving into full day hearings starting next week, which will continue through the month of February. Normally, we would just have afternoon hearings, with morning floor debate, but in order to minimize that potential spread of COVID, to limit the gathering of all the senators at one place, we are switching to full day hearings."
Slama says lawmakers or citizens uncomfortable with attending committee hearings may do so electronically.
"Members of the committee can participate virtually," she said, "and there are adjusted protocols in place for those who might be as comfortable testifying in person. So, all those put together, along with an encouragement for us to wear masks, have really minimized the chance for a superspreader event in the legislature this session."
Slama says COVID-19 is also impacting business in this year's session, such as the number of bills introduced.
"We've been asked to limit the number of bills that we introduce in this session," said Slama, "to limit the number of public hearings, and hopefully, minimize the spread of COVID. We did see a minor decrease in the number of bills introduced year over year, compared to the first year of last biennium. But, we still had nearly 700 bills introduced. So, there are several different levels of impact from COVID-19 this session."
Some of the bills seek to codify Governor Pete Ricketts' public health measures, such as allowing restaurants to sell takeout beverages like margaritas. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.