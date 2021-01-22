(Maryville) -- A southeast Nebraska man faces charges for allegedly setting a fire at the Nodaway County Jail.
On Thursday, Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips charged 29-year-old Ethan Mark Bentley of Rulo with first-degree arson, a Class B Felony. Bentley is accused of starting a fire in the jail on January 14th shortly before 8 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, and all of the inmates were transferred to nearby county jails to be held.
At the time of the fire, Bentley was being held in the Nodaway County Jail on numerous charges stemming from an incident on January 6th in Maryville. Authorities attempted to stop a vehicle Bentley was driving after a witness reported seeing a man assaulting a woman. Bentley allegedly led authorities on a pursuit and allegedly assaulted an officer during his arrest.
In addition to the arson charge, he faces two counts of first-degree assault -- a Class A Felony -- one count of felony first-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and resisting a lawful stop. Bentley previously has four felony convictions in Nebraska between 2012 and 2015.