(Rock Port) -- A truck driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 29 5 miles north of Rock Port shortly before 11 p.m. Authorities say a 2004 Peterbilt semi driven by 49-year-old Charles E. Janzen of Hampton, Nebraska was southbound on I-29 when the driver reportedly fell asleep. The semi traveled off the west side of the interstate and went airborne before striking the ground. The vehicle came to rest off the west side of the roadway on its wheels facing south.
Janzen was taken by Atchison Holt EMS to Community Hospital Fairfax with serious injuries. The Atchison County Sheriffs Office assisted the patrol at the scene.