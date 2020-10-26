(Watson) -- Slippery road conditions caused a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County injuring one person early Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 a mile east of Watson shortly after midnight. Authorities say a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 28-year-old Alexander M. Cruzpagan of Lincoln slid on an ice-covered roadway. The pickup exited the west side of the roadway and overturned before coming to rest in the median on its top facing south.
Cruzpagan was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg with moderate injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Rock Port Police assisted the patrol at the scene.