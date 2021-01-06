(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on North Main Street south of Franklin Place in Maryville shortly after 12:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by 29-year-old Ethen M. Bentley of Stella, Nebraska was westbound on Franklin when it made an abrupt left turn onto southbound Main Street and began to skid. Bentley's vehicle traveled into the northbound lane, and into the path of a 2017 Ford Taurus driven by 33-year-old Tyler C. Salsburg of Barnard. The front of Bentley's car struck the front center of the Salsburg vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the center of Main Street.
Bentley was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville for treatment of minor injuries. Maryville Public Safety, the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Northwest Missouri State University Police assisted at the scene.