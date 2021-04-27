(Percival) -- A Nebraska man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Fremont County Monday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers were called to a crash around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 2 near the Nebraska border. An investigation showed 47-year-old Michael A. Cox of Ravenna, Nebraska was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado eastbound on Highway 2 when he crossed the center line and struck the rear wheels of a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Nathaniel James Pegelow of Salisbury, Missouri.
The Cox vehicle entered a construction area and came to rest in a north ditch. A third vehicle -- driven by 24-year-old Veronica Marie Barreto Rosa of Lincoln, Nebraska -- was also involved in the crash.
Cox was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. The other two drivers were not injured.