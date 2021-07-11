(Clarinda) – A motorcyclist is in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Clarinda Saturday morning.
Clarinda Police say 22-year-old John Edward Hyler of Norfolk, Nebraska was arrested on two counts of eluding law enforcement vehicles and numerous traffic violations. Hyler was arrested in connection with an incident at 12th and Washington Streets involving both Clarinda police officers and Page County sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit began shortly before 10 a.m., when an officer attempted to stop a 1992 Kawasaki motorcycle for failure to obey a stop sign.
Brothers says the motorcycle driver led officers on a high-speed chase through Clarinda’s eastern and southern portions. The driver then abandoned the motorcycle in the 100 block of North 12th Streets, and fled on foot into a residence. Hyler was apprehended a short time later.
Hyler is being held in the Page County Jail.